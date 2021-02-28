Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $7,895,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

