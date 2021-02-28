Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

