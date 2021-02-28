Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,909 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 26,855 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCM opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.15, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $31.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. Cowen lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

