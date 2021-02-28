Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 393.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $178.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

