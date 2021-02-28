Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

