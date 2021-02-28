Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,701 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Energy Fuels worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 22,314 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Energy Fuels by 49,311.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

In other news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $172,591. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UUUU stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.