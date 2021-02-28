Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,270.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,576,000 after acquiring an additional 966,163 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6,473.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 916,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,612,000 after purchasing an additional 903,001 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 297,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 159,879 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 532,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 111,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter.

AOM stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

