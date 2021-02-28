Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.