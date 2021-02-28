Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.9% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $43,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $243.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.