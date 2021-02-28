Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.28. 610,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

