ROOBEE Reaches Market Cap of $10.62 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.68 or 0.00412204 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

