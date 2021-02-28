ROOBEE Reaches Market Cap of $11.00 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $11.00 million and $974,710.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.77 or 0.00448205 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

