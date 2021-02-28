Rope Price Tops $31.13 on Major Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Rope has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. One Rope token can currently be purchased for $31.13 or 0.00071769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $871,752.54 and $17,882.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00455490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00081115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00462679 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00207380 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

