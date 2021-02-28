Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.1% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

TMO opened at $450.08 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.76 and a 200-day moving average of $464.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

