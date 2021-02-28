Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 485 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

ROK stock opened at $243.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.45 and a 200-day moving average of $242.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

