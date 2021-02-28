Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDS/A shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

