Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ROYMY stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

