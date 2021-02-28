Royale Finance Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One Royale Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.44 or 0.00456992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00074112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00075756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00080668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $205.57 or 0.00468688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00205281 BTC.

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

