Royce & Associates LP Acquires 233,672 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 2,223.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,672 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.98% of United Fire Group worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in United Fire Group by 580.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in United Fire Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in United Fire Group by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,837 shares of company stock valued at $474,483 over the last 90 days. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UFCS opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

