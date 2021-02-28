Royce & Associates LP Acquires 30,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.50% of RadNet worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RadNet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RadNet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RadNet by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RadNet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $284,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 477,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,040,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,600. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDNT opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $952.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

