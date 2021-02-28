Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.16% of SunPower worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SunPower by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

SPWR stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.