Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.38% of Identiv worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

INVE opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

