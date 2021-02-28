Royce & Associates LP Buys 146,030 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,462 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,030 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.84% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 573,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 790.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 83,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $663.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.48.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

