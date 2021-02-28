Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.16% of Franklin Electric worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after buying an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

