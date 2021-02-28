Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Pan American Silver worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,123,000 after acquiring an additional 806,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after buying an additional 590,578 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,543,000 after buying an additional 590,232 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $49,914,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,008,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,345,000 after buying an additional 215,562 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.