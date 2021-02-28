Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.16% of Independence worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 319.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 43.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independence by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Independence by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 387,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHC stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. Independence Holding has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $557.19 million, a PE ratio of 135.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

