Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.87% of Meridian Bancorp worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 421.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 217.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 96,643 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 14.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $16.75 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $877.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

