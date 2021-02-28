Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.00% of Cass Information Systems worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 70.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 406.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

