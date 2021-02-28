Royce & Associates LP Has $4.61 Million Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.