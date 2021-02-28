Royce & Associates LP Has $4.93 Million Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,969 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.37% of Financial Institutions worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 38.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

FISI opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $439.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

