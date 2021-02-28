Royce & Associates LP Has $5.08 Million Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.11% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE CTT opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

