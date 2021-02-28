Royce & Associates LP Has $5.22 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 27.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Shares of RGLD opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

