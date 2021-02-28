Royce & Associates LP Has $5.31 Million Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of NVEE opened at $103.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

