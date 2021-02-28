Royce & Associates LP Has $5.48 Million Position in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,243 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.13% of General Finance worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in General Finance by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of General Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Finance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Finance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFN stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. General Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $301,018.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,540.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,414 shares of company stock valued at $744,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

