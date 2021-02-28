Royce & Associates LP Has $5.80 Million Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355,536 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.34% of Trecora Resources worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 636,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 218,023 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $176.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.73. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

