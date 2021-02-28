Royce & Associates LP Has $6.05 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.18% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 430,482 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $8,041,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 234,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 142,864 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.