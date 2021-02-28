Royce & Associates LP Makes New $5.53 Million Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Black Hills as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,359,000 after purchasing an additional 215,167 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $6,452,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $2,560,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of BKH opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

