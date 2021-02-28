Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 519,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.80% of USA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,306,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,898,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USAT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

