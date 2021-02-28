Royce & Associates LP Purchases 1,003,436 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 126.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,436 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.56% of Sientra worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 252.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIEN opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIEN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

