Royce & Associates LP Purchases 127,450 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,295 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,450 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.77% of Dorchester Minerals worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $501.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

