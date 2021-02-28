Royce & Associates LP Purchases 285,297 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,297 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.90% of Radiant Logistics worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,595,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 175,409 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 137,836 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.77 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.