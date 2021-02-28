Royce & Associates LP Purchases 7,000 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.14% of Ambarella worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 27.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 55.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $112.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $397,551.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.