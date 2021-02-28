Royce & Associates LP Purchases 7,100 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Five9 worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $185.24 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

