Royce & Associates LP Purchases 9,200 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Oshkosh by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 455,641 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 182,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Oshkosh stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.53. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

