Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 394,129 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 394,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.21% of Eastern Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $187,013,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,628,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $24,136,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $23,266,000.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

