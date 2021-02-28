Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,510 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.64% of Cars.com worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cars.com by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,596 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the third quarter worth $1,822,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,347,000 after acquiring an additional 187,341 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.18.

Cars.com stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

