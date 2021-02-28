Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,042 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.47% of Coherus BioSciences worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after buying an additional 317,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,977,000 after buying an additional 192,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,759,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,354,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.