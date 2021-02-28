Royce & Associates LP Sells 14,403 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.28% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 12.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter.

TPH opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

