Royce & Associates LP Sells 15,900 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.37% of Gaia worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Gaia by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 128,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gaia by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 4.0% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 223,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaia during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $182.62 million, a P/E ratio of -63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.79.

GAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

