Royce & Associates LP Sells 16,229 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,229 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

